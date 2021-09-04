Tom Brady says he tested positive for COVID-19 after Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade

All players are fully vaccinated on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a bit of a shock last year when both of his parents had COVID-19, only for him to test positive in February.

Brady told the Tampa Bay Times about how he tested positive shortly after attending the Buc's Super Bowl 55 championship boat parade.

Even with the Bucs now being completely vaccinated, Brady still believes that COVID will be a large challenge this year, ESPN reports.

“I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans," he said to the Tampa Bay Times.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Already players, such as offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford, have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this year.