How to track ICU bed availability in Tampa Bay

Here's where you can see ICU availability and how many beds are taken by COVID-19-related patients.

FLORIDA, USA — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Florida, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

Here's what the AHCA spreadsheet tracks:

Hospital beds by county

Hospital beds by hospital

ICU beds by county

ICU beds by hospital

COVID-19 hospitalizations by county

Click here to access the AHCA's data on hospitalizations and ICU beds.

As of 3:15 p.m. July 15, 8,217 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,129 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 3:15 p.m. on July 15

Citrus:

18 COVID-19 hospitalizations

75 of 334 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

4 COVID-19 hospitalizations

30 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

69 COVID-19 hospitalizations

203 of 748 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

54 COVID-19 hospitalizations

55 of 280 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

255 COVID-19 hospitalizations

644 of 3,978 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

81 COVID-19 hospitalizations

93 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

109 COVID-19 hospitalizations

203 of 1,397 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

238 COVID-19 hospitalizations

575 of 2,994 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

153 COVID-19 hospitalizations

236 of 1,649 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

148 COVID-19 hospitalizations

206 of 1,294 total staffed hospital beds are available

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties have their own dashboards for tracking coronavirus in their area, including hospitalizations.

Track hospitalizations, ICU beds and ventilator availability in Pinellas County here.

Track hospitalizations, admissions and emergency room visits in Hillsborough County here.

