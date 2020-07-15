How to track ICU bed availability in Tampa Bay

FLORIDA, USA — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Florida, but what about hospitalizations?
Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
Here's what the AHCA spreadsheet tracks:
- Hospital beds by county
- Hospital beds by hospital
- ICU beds by county
- ICU beds by hospital
- COVID-19 hospitalizations by county
Click here to access the AHCA's data on hospitalizations and ICU beds.
As of 3:15 p.m. July 15, 8,217 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,129 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 3:15 p.m. on July 15
Citrus:
- 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 75 of 334 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 4 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 30 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 69 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 203 of 748 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 55 of 280 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 255 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 644 of 3,978 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 81 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 93 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 109 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 203 of 1,397 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 238 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 575 of 2,994 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 236 of 1,649 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 148 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 206 of 1,294 total staffed hospital beds are available
Both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties have their own dashboards for tracking coronavirus in their area, including hospitalizations.
Track hospitalizations, ICU beds and ventilator availability in Pinellas County here.
Track hospitalizations, admissions and emergency room visits in Hillsborough County here.
