COVID-19 testing now at Tropicana Field instead of Mahaffey Theater site

Officials say they needed to make the change to make room for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People looking to be tested for COVID-19 can stop by Tropicana Field starting Wednesday.

Officials moved the testing site from Mahaffey Theater to the baseball stadium in preparation for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which begins later this month.

The testing site at Tropicana Field is located at parking lot No. 2 – on the stadium's west side off 16th Street South – and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, according to a news release. Testing is free, and people do not have to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Drive-thru and walk-up options will be available at the new site. Masks are to be worn in an effort to limit any potential spread of the virus, the county said.

Although the Mahaffey Theater testing site had state-run antibody testing, that will not be offered at Tropicana Field.

The stadium site earlier this summer operated as a COVID-19 testing site but closed toward the end of July.

Visit Pinellas County's website for a full list of additional testing locations and options.

