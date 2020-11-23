There's a long wait for a COVID-19 test at the Trop: Consider these alternatives

Pinellas County reminds people there are several other testing sites countywide.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a high demand for COVID-19 tests Monday morning at Tropicana Field, and that's leading to a longer than normal wait time.

While popular, Pinellas County says the baseball stadium isn't the only place residents can get a free test.

There are at least 10 locations countywide offering tests, including drive-through services. Others allow walk-up testing but some might require an appointment prior to arrival. Tropicana Field only allows drive-through testing; no walk-ups are permitted.

Visit the county's website for a complete list of locations and operating hours.

On Saturday, the testing site at Tropicana Field closed at 1:30 p.m. because it had reached capacity.

Florida, much like the rest of the country, is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases. While the Department of Health recently has reported an increase in the number of residents getting tested, the state's percent positivity for new cases also has been on the rise -- an indication of community spread.

People are reminded a positive or negative test result indicates your status on the day you were tested. If you believe you were exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive, it is necessary to quarantine to limit spread.

The Tropicana field COVID-19 testing site is experiencing long lines due to high demand, but residents can be tested at a number of other sites throughout the county at no cost. https://t.co/z7GHSz1bj2 pic.twitter.com/qlhfZoUgZ8 — Pinellas County EM (@PinellasEM) November 23, 2020

