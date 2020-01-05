GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Donald Trump backed protesters in Michigan in a Friday morning tweet, saying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should "give a little, and put out the fire."

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Capitol in Lansing on Thursday, requesting to end Michigan's state of emergency. However, as the afternoon went on, some protesters moved into the building during the legislative session.

Protesters could be heard shouting "open Michigan now" from outside the House Chamber, others were inside clapping and stomping their feet. People also chanted "let us in," as they banged on the chamber doors. According to the Detroit Free Press, some protesters even had rifles on their shoulders and demanded to be allowed on the House floor during the legislative session.

Hundreds protest Gov. Whitmer's stay-home order on April 30 A protester holds a sign at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Linda Clark wears Liberate Michigan on her facemask in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters rally outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires.. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester carries an American flag at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester wears protective equipment at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RELATED: Protest against Whitmer's request to extend state of emergency held at capitol Thursday

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump said on Twitter. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

The House refused to extend the state of emergency on Thursday, instead voting to replace it with similar legislation. However, the governor said Thursday evening that under a 1945 law, she didn't need the legislature's approval. Whitmer signed an executive order on April 30 that extended the declaration to May 28.

RELATED: Whitmer extends emergency declaration without legislature

The House also voted Thursday to authorize a lawsuit challenging the Democratic governor's authority and actions in the fight against COVID-19.

The governor said she will evaluate the need for the emergency and disaster declaration before they are set to expire and if it's not longer needed, she will end it.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.