Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd answers with boos

While other world leaders have received their doses publicly, former President Donald Trump chose to receive his privately.

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has revealed he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas.

Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. A clip of the response was shared online by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News.”

"Did you get the booster?" O'Reilly asked Trump. "Yes," he answered. "I got it, too," O'Reilly said.

"Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, no," Trump said as he waved his supporters off who booed the two for revealing they receiving the COVID booster shot.

While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch. But while other world leaders have received their doses publicly, Trump chose to receive his privately. The vaccine is unpopular with large swaths of his base.

Right before O'Reilly asked about Trump's booster status, the former president told his supporters to "take credit" for the speediness of the COVID-19 vaccine availability, explaining that it wasn't a "him" thing, but "we got three vaccines done."

"We got a vaccine done in less than nine months," Trump said as supporters at the tour cheered. "It was supposed to take from five to 12 years. Because of that vaccine, millions and millions of people – I think this would've been the Spanish flu of 1917 where up to 100 million people died. This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it."

Trump told the audience if you don't want to get the vaccine then don't get it.