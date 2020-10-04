WASHINGTON D.C., DC — During the White House Coronavirus Task Force's daily briefing, both President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci had something to say about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

When asked by a reporter about DeSantis' statements on not ruling out opening back up Florida schools by May, Trump said he "has a lot of confidence in him" and that "he has made good decisions."

Trump said he has learned of the date DeSantis would like to reopen schools, but also reiterated that he would like to let governors continue to make their decisions about their own states.

During a news conference on Thursday, DeSantis gave a state education update and claimed the coronavirus hasn't killed anyone under the age of 25 around the country. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control, at least eight people ages 1-24 have died because of COVID-19.

"This particular pandemic is one where I don't think nationwide, there's been a single fatality under 25," DeSantis said Thursday. "For whatever reason, it just doesn't seem to threaten kids."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was also asked about DeSantis. Specifically, he was asked about the claim about deaths under the age of 25.

"If we allow children to gather they will likely spread or get the virus," Fauci said. "Yes, people under the age of 25 have died of COVID-19 in the United States."

Florida students have been learning from home for weeks. The distance learning tentative deadline has since been moved to May 1.

