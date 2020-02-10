READ: Statement from Trump's doctor on president's COVID-19 diagnosis

The statement from Sean Conley says he expects the president "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption."

WASHINGTON — Text of a statement from Sean Conley, physician to the president:

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.