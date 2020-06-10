President Trump tells Americans 'don’t be afraid of COVID' as doctor urges caution

The president was released from the hospital Monday after receiving a combination of experimental treatments not frequently available to the general public.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After four days at Walter Reed National Medical Center, President Donald Trump made his triumphant return Monday evening to the White House.

"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status, support the president's safe return home,” said Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President. “He'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24-7."

But medical experts here in the Tampa Bay area say there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the president’s health and the White House has not been completely transparent about how COVID has affected Trump.

“It attacks the organs and leaves some scarring and does some things that you can see,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson from USF Health.

Monday afternoon, the president tweeted for Americans not to be afraid of COVID and "don't let it dominate your life."

Wolfson points out that Trump, by virtue of his office, has access to doctors and treatment not available to most of us. He worries the tweet may cause some people to take COVID less seriously.

“Most of us would say we’re not surprised by his behavior or his language,” said Wolfson, who adds the level of care Trump is receiving could be one of the reasons he's been allowed to return to the White House so quickly.

Doctors say he may be the only patient in the world to have gotten the combination of experimental treatments he’s received.

Wolfson says it appears decisions are being made not just in the interest of the president's health but worldwide optics, as well.

“It's important for the American leader for him to demonstrate that he is intellectually strong, and physically strong, especially during these times. It's important for his base, and I guess it's important internationally as well,” Wolfson said. “Clinically, is it good public health leadership? Probably not. But that's not on his list of things to do.”

What other people are reading right now: