ORLANDO, Fla. — The Transportation Security Administration says two more of its agents at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA said one is resting at home and the other is getting medical care at a hospital.

These are not the first cases TSA has encountered. Earlier this week, TSA announced its first positive case in an agent at the airport.

TSA employees who have been in contact with the officers who tested positive have been notified and have been given directions on what to do next, TSA leaders said.

TSA said security screenings checkpoints are still open. The agency says it is working with the CDC and the Orange County Department of Health to keep an eye on the situation.

