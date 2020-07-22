Twitter takes action against conspiracy theory accounts: why now?

On Tuesday, the company announced it was blocking 7,000 QAnon accounts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know misinformation spreads fast online, it's something put on full display leading up to the 2016 election. But social media giants didn't step in to monitor that misinformation back in the day.

Four years later, a big change for one company. Twitter announced it would block thousands of conspiracy theory accounts tied to the QAnon group. But why act now?

"Social media companies are in a tight spot here," Senior Faculty at Poynter Institute Al Tompkins said. "They caused it themselves because when they started they said they would be a place for this free expression of all kinds of ideas."

This week social media giant Twitter started setting boundaries for what can be posted on its site. A few weeks ago they started labeling Tweets including President Trump's for misinformation. And on Tuesday, they banned 7,000 QAnon conspiracy theory accounts.

"These are publicly traded companies and under pressure from shareholders and advertisers who are telling them they need to do something about restricting hate speech," Tompkins said.

But after companies stood silent during the flood of misinformation during the 2016 election, many users are asking are these social networks allowed to control content? The short answer: yes.

"The constitution is about the government's contract with you and that the government will not impose on your freedom of speech, in most cases. But the constitution has nothing to do with limiting a private company on what you post - that's up to the company." Tompkins said.

Tompkins said social media companies will be criticized no matter what they do but they do have a right to do whatever they want. Twitter wrote: "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called 'QAnon' activity across the service."

But as social media norms change, and boundaries are drawn, Tompkins said a new question is emerging and the answer might not be clear.

"If you're going to post restrictions are you being fair about those restrictions?" Tompkins said, "Are you restricting all points of views equally?"

So far, Twitter has taken the lead in establishing clear content boundaries. Over the past few weeks, Facebook has received pressure from advertisers and civil rights groups to do the same - labeling or taking down dangerous, false, hateful content - but they haven't prompting advertisers to pull billions of dollars from Facebook so far.

