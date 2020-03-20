A student at UCF has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Service, Dr. Michael Deichen.

In a note published Thursday online, Dr. Deichen said he believes that anyone who came into contact with the student has a low risk of developing symptoms.

The student is now recovering outside of UCF.

Unfortunately, the student wasn’t the only person who tested positive that Dr. Deichen wrote about.

Dr. Deichen said that a military contractor who works at the Partnership IV Building in the Central Florida Research Park next to the main campus also tested positive. As a result, several of his colleagues have been tested.

“While a small number of UCF Institute for Simulation and Training employees work in the same building, they aren’t believed to have come into contact with the military contractor,” Dr. Deichen explained. “The UCF employees have already been working remotely and have been advised to monitor their health."

After the positive tests, the university said it’s decontaminating the student’s residence hall and classrooms, and the Partnership IV Building will close for two weeks. It will also be decontaminated.

Dr. Deichen’s note goes on to say that the university knows about other students who have shown symptoms. They are being tested and are self-quarantined.

“While we believe their risk is low, this is a wake-up call that COVID-19 is at UCF and all of us must be vigilant,” Dr. Deichen said.

The news coming out of UCF is just the latest of many headlines the coronavirus is producing.

The number of cases in Florida rose to well over 400 on Thursday, with nine deaths reported by the department of health.

