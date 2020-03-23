ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — COVID-19 testing is expanding Florida -- slightly.

At all but one testing site, there are not enough kits or supplies to test people who do not have symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath or potential exposure.

Governor Ron DeSantis says there’s a lot they do not know about this strain of coronavirus and the disease it causes. He says they need more data and facts to determine how prevalent the virus is in communities in Florida.

On Monday morning, he announced a partnership between the state and the University of Florida to test potentially asymptomatic people. That testing will happen at The Villages.

The priority remains testing those who need it, but as part of research into the spread of the virus, medical professionals will be able to test those without symptoms.

“It’s been described that some people have the virus but don’t really show any symptoms. It’s been described in young individuals, but really not in older communities,” said Micahel Lauzardo, an infectious disease specialist from UF Health.

“Our research here today is going to help us understand a lot more about what’s going on with transmission as well as meeting those clinical needs that we have,” he said.

Gov. DeSantis says Surgeon General Scott Rivkees is looking into “sentinel testing” in other areas of our state.

Hospital systems hosting “drive-thru” testing are only testing those who need it and are referred by a physician.

On Monday, BayCare consolidated the number of test locations in West Central Florida to four locations. They say they are concentrating on using the limited supplies to identify patients with the virus.

If you think you need to be tested for COVID-19, you need to call ahead. You will be screened and then referred by a doctor. Showing up at a test site puts others at risk; and if you do not need to be tested, you are taking away time and resources from those who do.

