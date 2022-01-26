UK study suggests red wine could reduce chance of COVID-19 infection

The study found that people who consumed one to two glasses of wine had a protective effect against COVID-19.

Another health benefit that fights COVID-19 could stem from the moderate indulgence of red wine, according to a new study out of the United Kingdom.

A study, published in "Frontiers in Nutrition," evaluated the amount and frequency of different alcoholic beverages with COVID-19 risk and found that people who consumed 1-2 glasses of red wine, white wine or champagne were less likely to contract the virus.

In contrast, people who consumed double the recommended guidelines of alcohol consumption of beer, cider, spirits and heavy drinking were at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

The study analyzed 473,957 people. Of those in the experiment, 16,559 tested positive for COVID-19. The purpose was to find the relationship between alcohol consumption with COVID-19 risk and mortality. However, researchers found that there was little to no correlation between the amount of alcohol you intake and COVID-19 associated with mortality.

Out of the many findings of the study, researchers were most impressed by "the recommended intake of different alcoholic beverages." The study suggests the "recommended intake of fortified wine is 2 glasses/week within the guidelines, which may have chances to reduce the COVID-19 risk."

It's worth knowing that red wine has other health benefits that could also reduce the chance of catching the virus such as decreasing blood pressure, reducing inflammation and activating proteins that prevent cell death.