LONDON, UK — The 66 million people who call the United Kingdom home are on lockdown – effective immediately.

It's the country's most aggressive effort so far to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a national address, recently-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the sweeping new restrictions.

These are the rules, according to the BBC:

People are allowed to leave their homes for only "very limited purposes," including work, if "absolutely necessary," medical needs and for one form of exercise per day.

Brits are being told not to meet with anyone they don't live with.

Shopping is allowed only for food and medicine.

All stores selling non-essential items are ordered to close.

All public gatherings of more than two people are banned.

All social events are prohibited, including weddings and baptisms, but funerals are allowed.

Axios reports the closures and prohibitions will be enforced by the police, and people will be subject to fines.

