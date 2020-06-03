Universal Orlando to require face masks for guests, employees regardless of vaccination status

The new policy takes effect on Christmas Eve.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this Friday, Universal Orlando will once again be requiring face masks for guests and employees at all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the theme park, starting on Dec. 24, masks will be required inside restaurants, shops and hotels.

Face coverings will also be mandatory at all attractions. Universal Orlando says guests must have their face masks on from the moment they step into the queue until they leave the ride.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority," Universal wrote.

The news of the theme park's new mask policy comes as the omicron COVID-19 variant is causing cases to soar across the country.