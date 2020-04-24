ORLANDO, Fla. — In the latest string of theme park worker furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando confirmed to 10News that it will be furloughing part-time hourly staff beginning May 3.

During the furlough, the theme park said it will enroll workers into the state unemployment system.

This comes after the park announced earlier this month it would be paying employees through April 19. However, starting April 20, "nearly all our team members will be paid at 80 percent of their pay," according to a news release.

The announcement follows similar actions by other major state theme parks, Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment was the first to announce in late March, furloughing 90 percent of its current employees in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company operates 13 theme parks and water parks across the country including, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island right here in Tampa Bay.

Disney followed suit furloughing 43,000 workers -- the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March.

Universal Orlando did not confirm the length of the furlough or the amount of staff impacted. The theme park has been closed since March 15 and will stay closed until May 31.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

