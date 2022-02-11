Universal Orlando will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks

The new policy will take effect on Feb. 12.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning Feb. 12, guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at Universal Orlando.

The new policy applies to both indoor and outdoor settings within the resort, according to the theme park's website.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors.

The updated guidance comes after Universal Orlando reinstated face mask requirements for guests and team members at all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status, in December 2021.