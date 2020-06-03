Universal Orlando won't require masks outdoors anymore

Disney World currently still does.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is no longer requiring face coverings while outdoors, according to the latest COVID-19 safety information posted on its website.

The update comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased face mask guidelines for people who are fully-vaccinated.

The theme park resort said face masks are still mandatory in all its indoor locations, which include restaurants and shops. Additionally, face coverings remain required on rides and attractions from the start of the line until guests reach the exits.

"As always, we remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards," Universal Orlando wrote.

Social distancing guidelines at Universal remain at three feet.

As for Disney World, face coverings remain required for all guests ages 2 and up, as well as for cast members. However, Disney is increasing capacity limits following the latest CDC updates.