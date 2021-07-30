Universal Orlando Resort says it encourages all guests to follow CDC mask guidelines

Universal Orlando says the health and safety of guests and team members is its top priority.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep your mask handy if you're heading to Universal Orlando this weekend.

The theme park says it is encouraging guests to follow the mask guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out earlier this week. That means, even if you're fully vaccinated, you will want to mask back up in indoor spaces.

While Universal didn't say it would mandate all visitors to wear a face-covering while indoors, it is encouraged.

The theme park said starting Saturday, all team members would start wearing masks again while working indoors and in guest areas. They would also continue practicing social distancing.

The theme park opened back up to full capacity in June after the coronavirus pandemic kept its gates shut for more than a year.

The CDC reversed course Tuesday on some of its masking guidelines, recommending that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where there are surging cases of COVID-19.

People who are unvaccinated have always been asked to wear a mask.

Starting on July 30, Walt Disney World will require all guests ages two and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.