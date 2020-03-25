The accelerating coronavirus pandemic is keeping some of Florida's top vacation options closed longer than first expected.

Universal Orlando Resort posted on Twitter that they are extending their closure through April 19.

Universal Orlando says they are monitoring the coronavirus situation and will make adjustments as needed based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.

The Walt Disney World Resort has not made any suspension extension announcements.

Royal Caribbean says they are extending the suspension of their sailings of their global fleet through May 11, 2020.

There are two exceptions to that date; the Voyager of the Seas will begin sailings in June 2020 for Alaska, Canada and New England sailings will start on July 1.

The cruise line posted on Twitter sharing the options of refunds and booking future cruises. Some passengers will receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit to sail with them before December 31, 2021.

Celebrity Cruises says they are extending their suspension of their global cruise operations through May 11, as well. Their Alaska cruises are also now being suspended until July 1, 2020.

Celebrity Cruise guests will also receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit, much like Royal Caribbean.

The cruise line shared this new on Twitter as well.

Carnival Cruise Line, which has a ship currently docked at Port Tampa Bay, says it expects to make a decision to extend their suspension by Friday, March 27, 2020.

