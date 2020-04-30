Universal pauses construction on new theme park due to pandemic

Universal Orlando extended theme park closures through May 31.

ORLANDO, Fla — Fans might have to wait a little longer to visit Universal's Epic Universe.

During a Thursday earnings call, Comcast CEO and Chairman Brian Roberts announced the company has paused construction of Universal Orlando's fourth theme park. It's unclear if that pause in construction means the opening date of 2023 would be pushed back.

"While we focus on the immediate challenges that COVID-19 presents...the final stage of the work continued full force for Super Nintendo World Japan, which is expected to open later this year, and Universal Beijing, which remains on schedule to open in 2021," Roberts said.

Universal Orlando shut down its parks on March 15 to combat the spread of coronavirus. The original plan was to keep the parks closed through the end of March, but that has since been extended to at least May 31.

"At this point, all of our theme parks are closed, and we do not know when they will reopen," Roberts said.

Universal announced the new Epic Universe park back in August 2019. It's set to be on a large swath of land near the Orange County Convention Center.

In January, leaders confirmed Super Nintendo World would be just one of the lands in Epic Universe.

What other people are reading right now: