MIAMI — A doctor in South Florida is one of the hundreds of people in the state killed by COVID-19.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves died Wednesday from coronavirus-related complications, according to Jackson Health. He worked at the University of Miami Health System and was a physician of Jackson Health System.

He became part of the university system after serving in the U.S. Air Force, according to Jackson Health.

Jackson Health said Dr. Caldera had been with them in their Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences for more than 25 years.

"Our UHealth and Jackson health systems grieve the loss of our esteemed and beloved colleague, who is survived by his wife and six adult children. These are extremely challenging times and both UHealth and Jackson remain grateful to all health care employees and frontline workers during this pandemic," Jackson Health said in a statement.

He leaves behind his wife and six kids.

