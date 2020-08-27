Students suspended at UT after 'large gathering' on campus

School administrators say they wanted to be "firm in their approach at the start of the year."

TAMPA, Fla. — Today was the first day of classes for students at the University of Tampa. But for some, the school year will not be starting.

A number of students were suspended after a "large gathering" on campus Thursday night. A letter went out to the students from the Dean of Students, Stephanie Russell Krebs, outlining the punishment.

"Students,

We were informed that last evening a large gathering occurred in one of our residence halls, which is a direct violation of our Spartan Shield Health and Safety plan and Student Code of Conduct. Students hosting these gatherings (on and off campus) have been and will continue to be interimly suspended from the University. Students who receive an interim suspension may no longer live in the residence halls and may not attend classes until their student conduct cases are resolved. Additionally, all students involved in this incident and those determined to be involved in any further incidents will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct."

Current students, like senior Alex Barton, were not surprised to see the school took action, but wondered if the repercussions were too harsh. “I would say yes, I think action needed to be taken. I don't know if kicking people out is necessarily the answer.”

Krebs told 10 Tampa Bay that swift and serious penalties were needed, considering what is at stake.

“You know, in years past, if someone made a poor decision, it might just impact themselves," Krebs said. "Now it could impact the health of many, and we want to be firm in our approach at the start of the year.”

A decision medical professionals support citing parties and gatherings as major points of concern.

“That's exactly the environment where that virus is much more readily transmitted person to person, especially if you're not using any other precautions," Dr. Marissa Levine said.

UT would not disclose to 10 Tampa Bay the number of students given an interim suspension.

Those students will not be allowed to live in the dorms or attend classes until their student conduct cases are resolved.

