x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

New US coronavirus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Data from Johns Hopkins shows 83,718 new cases in the U.S. were reported Saturday, almost matching the daily record 83,757 infections reported Friday.

BALTIMORE — A day after the U.S. set a daily record for new confirmed coronavirus infections, it came very close to doing it again.

Data published by Johns Hopkins University shows that 83,718 new cases in the U.S. were reported Saturday, nearly matching the 83,757 infections reported Friday. Before that, the most cases reported in the United States on a single day had been 77,362 on July 16.

Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died. Both statistics are the world’s highest. India has more than 7.8 million infections but in recent weeks its daily number have been declining.

U.S. health officials have feared the surge of infections to come with colder weather and people spending more time indoors, especially as many flout guidelines to protect themselves and others such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington currently forecasts that the country's COVID-19 death toll could exceed 318,000 by Jan. 1.

RELATED: Vice President Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: US sets daily record of over 83,000 coronavirus cases

Credit: AP
An Ohio National Guard Medic tests Elizabeth England in her car at a Summit County Department of Health COVID-19 testing site at Chapel Hill Mall on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff. New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small, from Idaho to Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)