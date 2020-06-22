USF audiologists help the hearing impaired with new face masks

USF audiologists and interpreters are utilizing a new type of mask, the Face View Mask, that allows them to more effectively communicate with patients.

TAMPA, Fla — With the rise of coronavirus cases across Tampa Bay, we are now seeing mandatory mask orders in both St. Petersburg and Tampa.

But what if you are wearing a mask and are hearing impaired? What challenges come with that? According to a study highlighted in Hearing Review, medical masks act as a low-pass acoustic filter and can muffle sound by as much as 12 decibels.

That's why USF audiologists and interpreters are using a new type of mask, called the Face View Mask. That helps them better communicate with patients and help those who are dealing with the loss of nonverbal communication and facial expressions because of the masks made available.

"The medical masks are great and useful for protection, I know personally how limiting the design of the medical mask can be for hearing impaired. I struggled so much with it, that at one point I didn't want to go out and get frustrated," said Patricia Carr, an audiologist at the University of South Florida’s Hearing Clinic.

Carr is leading the charge for the Face View Mask; she is also hearing impaired. Between working as an audiologist with the USF Hearing Clinic and teaching online, Carr also finds time to sew the masks for patients.

"Wearing the regular mask I had a real hard time communicating because you couldn't see my facial cues and now with this design it gives people like me a viable option," Carr said.

The Face View Mask comes with a clear plastic opening that replaces fabric around the mouth providing patients with hearing impairments a greater understanding of what the speaker is saying.

"We started reaching out to everyone we knew to see how we could have these made so when reopened we would have enough. I think right now we have enough for all of our audiologists to have two of them and hope that when our students come back they'll have enough, too," said Devon Weist, director of the USF Hearing Clinic.

Audiologists and interpreters at USF are hopeful that the masks will help bridge the communication gap for those with hearing impairments and improve the quality of conversations between audiologists, interpreters and their patients given the current circumstances.

The USF Hearing Clinic recently resumed with in-person appointments after converting to telehealth. Audiologists and staff members wear an additional face shield over their Face View Mask for added protection, when meeting patients at the clinic.

Right now audiologists, their family members, audiology students and the community organization, Tampa Gems Sertoma Club, are hand-making the masks.

"This is just our way of showing patients that we are looking out for them, staying safe, but also meeting the unique needs that they have and ultimately be good ambassadors for hearing loss," Weist said.

If you would like to donate or help in any way, you can reach out through email at hearingclinic@usf.edu.

What other people are reading right now: