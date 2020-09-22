USF football reviewing tapes after some Notre Dame players test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida football team is conducting a sort of contract tracing after Notre Dame announced several of its players have tested positive for the virus.
Those players, however, did not participate in Saturday's game against South Floirda, Notre Dame said in a statement. Six football players are said to be in quarantine, while four student-athletes were found to have the virus last week.
USF athletics spokesman Brian Siegrist says its coaches and staff are reviewing tapes from the game anyway to figure out whether any of its players had any contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The team is tested every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, he added.
There are no planned changes to USF's schedule nor have any positive cases been reported.
Following 94 COVID-19 tests performed Monday, Note Dame announced a total of seven positive tests. All those affected are in isolation. It is because of this the university decided to postpone its Sept. 26 matchup with Wake Forest.
"With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures," said Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly.
