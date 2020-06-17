2 USF football players test positive for COVID-19 during voluntary workouts

Cleared student-athletes will continue workouts in small groups.

TAMPA, Fla — After seven days of voluntary on-campus workouts, two USF football players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On-campus athletic activities began for players on June 10 with more than 75 student-athletes in attendance. At the time, all students and staff were tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of workouts and gained access to facilities, according to a release.

“We continue to monitor very closely our student-athletes that have returned to campus and maintain diligent protocols outlined by our Infection Response Team – including screening, testing and sanitization – with the first priority being student-athletes’ health and safety," Head Coach Jeff Scott said.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of our sports medicine professionals and university, state and local authorities while allowing student-athletes who have been cleared to continue voluntary workouts in small groups with strict protocols.”

USF Athletics says contact tracing and regular testing will continue. As will workouts in small groups of 10 to allow for proper social distancing.

All weight equipment has been moved outside of the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center.

Moving forward, protocols have been implemented for screening, distancing, cleaning, sanitation, and the use of personal protective equipment to minimize the potential spread of the virus, according to USF Athletics.