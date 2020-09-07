USF giving options to international students caught up in new ICE rule

The University of South Florida is offering some face-to-face courses and hybrid instruction in the Fall.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Trump Administration has made a decision to ban international students from staying in the US if they take classes entirely online this fall. If you're an abroad student and your campus goes online, you have to go home and report to ICE.

More than a dozen institutions are suing. That includes Harvard and MIT. The lawsuit is trying to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing this rule.

This leaves students and universities a little over a month to come up with a plan. 10 Tampa Bay talked to USF. It intends to offer some face-to-face courses and hybrid instruction in the Fall.

There are more than 5,000 international students on the USF campus, from more than 140 countries. In the Florida higher education system, there are more than 30,000 students.

We talked with a USF professor who has international students in his classroom and advises undergraduate and graduate students.

He's talked to some of them and says they're concerned, but he wants them to know while USF doesn't have all the information right now, they are valued, needed and deserving.

"I'll make it work. Even if that means we'll meet outside under a palm tree. Our international students are a really valuable portion of the character of the University of South Florida and we are intent on making sure we don't lose that," says Joshua Scacco, PhD University of South Florida.

USF held events Wednesday night and Thursday morning to calm students' nerves and walk them through the options that are available.

That's the message from USF: there are options.

You can read the information from USF here.

University President Steven Currall released a message to international students. It can be read here in its entirety.

