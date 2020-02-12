USF Health and Tampa General Hospital selected to participate in COVID-19 vaccine Phase 3 clinical trial

TGH credits its ability to be involved in this "complex" trial to its infrastructure.

If you are looking to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, now might be your chance.

Tampa General Hospital says it, along with USF Health, was chosen to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for Novavax's coronavirus vaccine. To complete the trial, research physicians are searching for more than 250 Bay area volunteers to participate

"The Novavax Phase 3 clinical trial is evaluating NVX-CoV2373, an investigational vaccine that has shown promising results for increasing the body’s immune response to the COVID-19 virus," the hospital wrote.

TGH credits its ability to be involved in this "complex" trial to its infrastructure.

“As an academic medical center, we have the experts and the infrastructure in place to help lead research that will ultimately win the fight against COVID-19,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said. “We are continuing to invest in research and innovation that will push medical discovery forward to help save the lives and health of all Floridians.”

It also sees the chance to join the trial as both a way to assist in bringing rapid public vaccination programs to the public and take place in the effort to secure a successful vaccine.

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and its ability to prevent the virus in those older than 18, according to a news release.

The trial will also look to include those deemed at risk due to age, job and underlying medical conditions, in addition to people of racial and ethnic groups more heavily impacted by COVID-19.

So, how will it work? TGH says two out of three people in the trial will get two intramuscular injections of the vaccine spaced at three weeks apart, while the rest will be given a placebo made of a saline solution. Selection will be at random and participants will be monitored for 24 months post-vaccination to keep track of their health and safety.

Enrollment is expected to begin in the next few weeks. You can learn more about the clinical trial here.

