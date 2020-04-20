TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers from the University of South Florida are working to find COVID-19 hotpots across the Tampa Bay area by surveying locals about symptoms they might be having.

The USF College of Public Health launched the survey locally April 15 in partnership with the local health departments in both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and researchers from Puerto Rico who first created a similar survey there.

"Currently, testing for COVID-19 infection is limited to those most likely to be infected," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a distinguished professor from USF’s College of Public Health and director of the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research. "This system is missing about 90 percent of infections exhibiting mild or no symptoms."

Participants who feel they may have been infected can fill out the on-line survey which lists questions about pre-existing conditions, current symptoms, and possible exposure from others.

"This information will be invaluable in helping to plan for what is to come in the epidemic and to identify the places in our community where transmission is likely to be the most intense," Unnasch said.

Those in the community who feel they may have COVID-19 can fill out the survey by clicking here.

