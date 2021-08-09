USF students, staff will be expected to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

The university says its stance is based off the latest CDC guidance.

TAMPA, Fla. — Students and staff returning to the University of South Florida for the 2021-2022 school year will be expected to wear masks.

In updated guidance posted to the "Returning to Campus" page, the university says its expectation stems from recent CDC guidance recommending even those who are fully vaccinated to mask up once again in areas with high COVID transmission.

"Given recent guidance from the CDC and Board of Governors, we expect that all members of our community will wear a mask on campus, vaccinated or unvaccinated," USF wrote.

The university adds that wearing a face-covering is especially important while indoors or in crowded outdoor settings. It adds that anyone working in Student Health Services, the Counseling Center and USF Health clinics will be required to wear a mask.

USF adds that students, staff and faculty are "strongly encouraged" to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To assist in the effort, all campuses will be hosting free weekly vaccine clinics where either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots will be available.