USF drops masks requirements following updated CDC guidelines and Board of Governors directions

The university officially updated its COVID-19 guidance on Tuesday.

The University of South Florida is no longer requiring face coverings indoors or outdoors for people who are fully vaccinated.

Following directions from the Board of Governors and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students and faculty are no longer being asked to wear masks if they've gotten their shots. Face coverings are still recommended for anyone not fully vaccinated, USF said.

USF praised the state of Florida for providing what it described as "ample opportunities" for Floridians to be vaccinated.

"Vaccines are now widely available through many sites on and off campus," USF wrote in a statement. "With this in mind, USF expects that faculty, staff and students will take advantage of these opportunities to protect themselves and the rest of our community as we look forward to more normalcy on our campuses in the weeks to come."

The university thanked everyone on campus for their compassion and patience as leaders begin to navigate a safe return to life as it was before the pandemic.

