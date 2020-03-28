TAMPA, Fla. — With the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the nation now hitting more than 100,000, some people are wondering how prepared we were for a pandemic.

One University of South Florida professor says she thinks we were not prepared at all.

Professor Jill Roberts says she thinks that because we are lacking supplies and started testing late.

"Nobody saw this coming. Nobody said, 'what if we don't have enough supplies to do the testing?' We didn't think that that was the point that we were going to fall apart," Roberts said.

Florida now has more than 3,000 cases-- with 260 of those right here in the Tampa Bay area.

But, testing experts say we can't trust those numbers if testing isn't at full capacity. The say the numbers being released daily aren't a true representation of what we're facing.

"You can look at that data and say these are how many tests in Florida have been positive. That's real. What we have no idea of is how many cases are out there that still exist and have not been tested," Dr. Roberts said.

That's why health experts want everyone to stay home and help flatten the curve.

If you have these three symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

