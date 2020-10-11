Vaccine might be imminent, but challenge is in participation

"So many Americans have been convinced that they can't trust the government or they can't trust what we're doing in science," Dr. Jay Wolfson of USF said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine is 90 percent effective in its clinical trials sent the stock market soaring on Monday.

However, the challenge lies in convincing people to be immunized.

"So many Americans have been convinced that they can't trust the government or they can't trust what we're doing in science. Now's the time to say, 'we can take the knowledge we have and convince people, educate them that it works using the data from clinical trials,’” said Dr. Jay Wolfson of the University of South Florida.

It’s a task that’s perhaps easier said than done. A recent Gallup Poll showed as of September, just 50 percent of Americans surveyed said they would take an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine right now, even if it were free.

There's also the question of children as trials expand to include kids under 18.

"Pushing it out this fast and then pushing it towards children that don't have a say in what they're getting--I have a hard time with that,” said Carrie Singh, a Tampa Bay-area parent and nurse.

Public health experts say it's going to take widespread education initiatives and a lot of work to rebuild trust, especially in minority communities where that trust has been broken.

"We have to be culturally sensitive. There are some populations that are particularly sensitive about vaccinations and immunizations. But the biggest hurdle I think we have to overcome…is the stigma that's been placed on good science over the last nine months,” Wolfson said.

Another unknown: how long immunity lasts.

“Pfizer’s CEO has said we don't know if it will confer long term immunity or not, or if it will protect people against strong cases of the disease,” Wolfson said. “But this is just incredibly positive news.

Yet, another challenge remains in distributing the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses Americans will need. It's probably going to take two doses per person, and experts say we'll need a national database to track who gets it.

"In the meantime...the things we know that work are wearing your mask, washing your hands, social distancing,” Wolfson said.

