COVID-19 vaccine timeline gives hope, but distribution challenges remain

TAMPA, Fla. — While pharmaceutical company Pfizer is still on track to soon apply for emergency permission from the FDA to move forward with getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the American people, there are challenges in how it will be distributed.

According to CBS News, the federal government plans to initially buy 100 million doses, but because each vaccination requires two shots, that's only enough for 50 million people. That’s just 15 percent of the American population.

"It's not like flipping a switch. It'll take a long time before there's enough supply available to get enough people vaccinated,” Dr. Mark Mulligan told CBS News. He runs the Pfizer Phase III trial at New York University.

The government could buy 500 million additional doses, but there's still no clear answer on who gets it first.

"There's talk about whether you go to the highest risk elderly populations...it really depends on the next two months of findings from this study,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson with the University of South Florida.

The CDC says on its website if vaccination supply is limited, groups considered for early vaccination include “healthcare personnel, workers in essential and critical industries, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, people 65 years and older.”

One more challenge to consider: a dry ice shortage caused by the pandemic. That could impact distribution, as vaccines need to be stored at negative 94 degrees.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, Pfizer said it uses dry ice in temperature-shippers and "...Will use GPS-enabled thermal sensors...that will track the location and temperature of each vaccine...these GPS-enabled devices will allow Pfizer to proactively prevent unwanted deviations and act before they happen."

A Pfizer spokesperson also said that most vaccines will ship from its Kalamazoo site, with others coming from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The company has plans to use air and ground transportation to get the vaccine to hospitals and care facilities within a day or two.

