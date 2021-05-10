Doctors say a 2-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was always in the works

"They had an arm of their phase three trial that is a booster dose, the second dose after 56 days, so after eight weeks,” he said.



The company said Tuesday that boosters given at the two-month mark give 94 percent protection against symptomatic infection, and 100 percent protection against severe cases once the booster is in the body for at least two weeks.



As far as when to get that shot, doctors say J&J tested two time frames: Two months or six months after the first shot.



"At two months out, you get about four times as many antibodies. In about six months or more, you get 12 times as many antibodies as you did at the very beginning,” said Sneed.



Doctors say it's not because your immunity is waning.



"The longer you wait, we're finding that you actually have a more pronounced antibody production because of the memory,” said Sneed.



Yet, none of this matters unless the FDA gives the green light. Meetings are scheduled on the 14th and 15th of October, and doctors expect to know more then.



"I think what we really need though is beyond getting booster doses or second doses out to people, we really, really need to be able to vaccinate that big unvaccinated population, which is our children…" said Dr. Teng.



The FDA is expected to meet on Oct. 26 about COVID-19 vaccines for young children.