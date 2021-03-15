A look at a potential timeline for kids to get a coronavirus vaccine

Health experts with the Infectious Diseases Society of America look at a timeline for children to get the coronavirus vaccine.

While more people are eligible now to get a COVID-19 vaccine, kids still remain low on the list.

Studies have shown those under 10 are less effective transmitters of the virus. But experts say in order to reach herd immunity, 70 percent of the population needs to be immune to stop the spread. That includes kids.

"In the United States, persons under 18 years of age, which is the pediatric population, accounts for 25% of population, so you can see that even though the pace of vaccination in the adult population is increasing, a good portion of pediatric population needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity," says Dr. Tina Tan with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

So when will that happen?

Dr. Tan says a vaccine will most likely be done in phases based on the age of the child. She says right now, Pfizer is only to be used in children as young as 16 years old, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is 18.

Pfizer has completed enrollment in vaccine trials in children ages 12 to 16. Moderna has ongoing vaccine trials for the 12 to 16 age group. Findings may be available by end of the spring or early summer and then vaccinations could begin in the fall, which is the start of school year.

Johnson & Johnson has just started trials for 12 to 16 year olds, so findings will take a while.

Vaccine trials for infants and children are scheduled to start end of spring, early summer with findings available at the end of 2021 or start of 2022.

Dr. Tan says when a vaccine becomes available, it will be phased in based on age. So 6 to 12 year olds first, then 2 to 6 and then 6 months to 2 years old.

Dr. Tan is a Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Attending Physician; Medical Director of the International Patient Services Program; Co-Director of the Pediatric Travel Medicine Clinic; and Director of the International Adoptee Clinic, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.