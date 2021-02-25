Am I eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

With new vaccine information coming in all the time, it can be hard to know when you're next in line.

TAMPA, Fla — As more vaccination sites are being set up all over the Tampa Bay area, it can be confusing to keep track of who is eligible to receive a vaccine.

Rollout strategies differ from state to state; but in Florida, only a select group of people can get the shot at this point.

Here's who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine right now:

People age 65 and over

Since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Florida, the state has prioritized people within this age group. Gov. Ron DeSantis even dubbed the effort "Seniors First," hoping that every senior who wants a vaccine gets access to it.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

This includes nursing homes and assisted living centers.

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact

Doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and first responders like firefighters and paramedics are included in this group. Many hospitals in the area have received doses to vaccinate staff members directly.

People deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers

This one is a little trickier as it has a broader definition and can be difficult to prove. Gov. DeSantis has said he doesn't want nurses and pharmacists to have to "referee" someone's co-morbidity but instead wants doctors to make the call for their patients. Your best bet to is talk to your doctor if you think you have a condition that puts you at higher risk for the virus.

While these are the only groups who can get the coronavirus vaccine right now, Gov. DeSantis has mentioned that teachers and law enforcement officers who are age 50 and up will be next in line. The governor is expected to make an official announcement next week.

Florida is currently only administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but with the approval for the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the horizon, more groups of people will likely become eligible for vaccination.

You can find out where to get the vaccine here or check out our county-by-county breakdown here.