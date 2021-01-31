Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.

Officials say the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution.

The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots. There were no incidents of violence.

