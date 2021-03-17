AstraZeneca vaccine concerns: what experts say you should look for

Some European countries have stopped giving the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns with blood clots. We asked an expert about those concerns.

TAMPA, Fla. — As you know, there are three vaccines available in the United States.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson. However, AstraZeneca could be the next to get emergency use authorization.

Many countries in Europe have stopped giving the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns some people had blood clots after getting the shots.

10 Tampa Bay spoke with Dr. Jill Roberts, a molecular epidemiologist at USF Health about those concerns.

She says two things: when a trial stops, it's out of an abundance of caution and it's political.

She says bad things are going to happen, and eventually, something will happen in people who by coincidence were also vaccinated.

She also says there's a significant amount of politics around AstraZeneca being a UK vaccine and Brexit. Originally, the vaccine was not approved for those over a certain age.

Bottom line, Dr. Roberts says do not worry.

"As of right now, there's really no biological link where we can say 'ok, this was in the vaccine so it makes sense that it could have potentially caused a blood clot to occur,' but there is no such link. You have to have the causality, the plausibility and really those factors are not there."

She says the FDA is already looking at data from Europe, so wait and let the US look at our own clinical trials.

The World Health Organization and The European Union's drug regulator says the data available doesn't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.