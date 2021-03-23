And then there were 4? Another COVID-19 vaccine could be on its way

An efficacy rate at 79 percent puts AstraZeneca's vaccine on par with others from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

TAMPA, Fla. — The news another two-dose vaccine could soon be approved in the U.S. has become top-of-mind in the fight against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca published its U.S. clinical trial, and the data shows it works and is 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. That means we could have a fourth vaccine in the mix soon.

"This was actually a really well controlled, four-week trial study. So two doses four weeks apart and 79% efficacy is really good," said Dr. Michael Teng with USF Public Health.

The virologist is pleased with the data from AstraZeneca's U.S. clinical trial.

That efficacy rate puts the vaccine on par with others from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Clinical trial results also showed the COVID-19 shot is 100-percent effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalizations. That number will likely drop once it's given to more people.

"When we get out into the real world with a lot more people, there's too many factors at play there for you to actually say, 'Okay, it was effective 100% of the time. You're going to have all kinds of incidents, but I think we're close enough to be so optimistic about this vaccine," Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health said.

The epidemiologist says despite a temporary suspension in several European countries, the vaccine is safe to use.

A small number of people developed blood clots, but European regulators found no link to the shot.

"They saw seven cases out of something like 17 to 20 million doses. This is a really, really rare side effect," Teng said.

That side effect was not found to be a problem in the U.S. clinical trials, so overall, this news about AstraZeneca is positive.

Doctors expect the company will submit for an emergency use authorization in about two weeks. An approval from the FDA could come mid to late April.

So far, the government has purchased 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The company says 30 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the U.S. almost immediately.