Attorney General Ashley Moody among dozens of attorneys threatening legal action over federal vaccine mandate

The prosecutors, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, called Biden's plan “disastrous and counterproductive."

FLORIDA, USA — Two dozen Republican attorneys general are warning the White House of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement for as many as 100 million Americans goes into effect.

One of those attorney generals is Florida's Ashley Moody. In a statement, she said President Biden was acting out of his authority. She claims that the federal government cannot impose a "sweeping vaccine mandate."

"The Constitution entrusts the States to guard and protect the safety and health of our citizens. I will always fight to protect the interests of our great state, and if the president does not drop this mandate, we will take legal action to uphold the rule of law," Moody said.

The letter sent Thursday is the latest in GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

The requirement, to be enacted through a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is part of an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

The prosecutors, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, called Biden's plan “disastrous and counterproductive."

They wrote: “If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”

In addition to Florida, the letter was signed by attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.