Beef 'O' Brady's latest local business to offer $100 COVID vaccine incentive

The business joins Target, Trader Joe's, Petco, Publix, and others in offering an incentive to get the vaccine

HUDSON, Fla. — The race to get America vaccinated is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, towards getting the country back to some state of normal. And a few companies are adding monetary incentives to try to get more employees onboard faster.

"We are giving them a clean crisp $100 bill when they get vaccinated," Hudson Beef 'O' Brady franchise owner Chris Overbeck said, "It's not a whole lot but it may help them make the decision to go sooner instead of later."

This comes as employers like Target, Trader Joe's, Petco, Publix, and more are offering similar incentives. Whether that be $100 or $125 cash, a gift card, or store credit.

"We are a tight family here at Beef's, including all our servers and cooks and we want to take care of your family. It's good for them, their families, our customers, it's kind of a no-brainer," Overbeck said.

And while this one doesn't involve money, Krispy Kreme Donuts is offering anyone with proof of a Covid vaccine a free donut.

But one road bump is getting in the way for Beef 'O' Brady's in Hudson, most of their employees are in their 20s and 30s so they're not eligible to get the vaccine yet. But one of Overbeck's employees, Anjolie Antonietti, says she's ready to get it as soon as she can. "I live with my grandmother so it's important to keep her safe. Plus, I have my 'Beef' family that is important to me as well, my guests and fellow employees."

"I feel that the upside is so much greater, it helps your family and customers, it helps everybody so I don't think there's a bad thing to getting the vaccine," Overbeck said.

Both Lyft and Uber are also offering free or discounted rides to and from vaccination centers as well.