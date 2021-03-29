Congressman Charlie Crist announces expansion of vaccine eligibility for American veterans

BAY PINES, Fla — All American veterans are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under the Vaccines for Veterans Act.
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist made the announcement Monday during a press conference at the Bay Pines VA. He was joined by a group of veterans who shared their stories about struggling to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The law expands access to millions of veterans who were not previously eligible to receive the shot. Before the law was passed, only veterans receiving healthcare through the VA, such as those with service-related disabilities or those making below a certain income, were able to get the vaccine.
Congressman Crist said the legislation was introduced as veterans were being turned away from vaccine sites due to a federal policy only allowing the VA to vaccinate veterans receiving VA healthcare.
The Vaccines for Veterans Act will "give local medical directors the flexibility they need to vaccinate as many veterans as possible. This would increase the number of veterans vaccinated, and free-up appointments for more seniors," Rep. Crist said in a February press release.
The news comes on National Vietnam War Veteran's Day, a day recognizing the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans and their families.
For more information on the Vaccines for Veterans Act, you can visit Rep. Charlie Crist's website.
To find out where to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the Tampa Bay area, check out our county-by-county breakdown.
Watch Rep. Charlie Crist's announcement below.
- 'It looked like a horror movie': Deputies shoot man who stabbed, held woman hostage, Pasco sheriff says
- Chauvin trial: What to expect for opening statements Monday
- People aged 40 and up can now get a COVID vaccine
- WHO report claims animals likely source of COVID outbreak, AP reports
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Not again: Toilet paper shortage possible as cargo ship blocks Suez Canal
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter