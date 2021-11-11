Veterans Day offers long-awaited opportunity for families eager to get children vaccinated

Some parents may feel more comfortable taking their children to their pediatrician.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Kids between the ages of 5and 11 can now get now a COVID-19 shot and, so, for lots of parents this Veterans Day, it was the first day they had off from work and their kids were out of school.

Dr. Nancy Silva’s pediatrics office in Wesley Chapel was packed.

“We have, I think 40 on the schedule,” said an office manager who was lining-up appointments with patients who — in many cases — have been waiting more than a year and a half for an opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.

“It was my day off, so I chose to bring her in to get her COVID vaccine,” said Yiara Blanco, who brought her 6-year-old daughter, Victoria, in for her first vaccine. “So that she can eventually go back to play dates and be able to go to school without having to wear a mask.

Silva isn’t just a pediatrician, she’s also a mom. Her own 7-year-old daughter got the shot this week, too.

“And she really is excited about seeing her grandparents without her mask on,” Silva said.

Local pediatricians have been working hard to secure doses of the vaccine, knowing many parents are more comfortable taking their kids to their doctor to get their shot.

“For an adult, going to the pharmacy, that’s fine. They may or may not even have their own private doctor,” Silva said. “But for a parent, they want that connection for their child with a pediatrician. They feel safe, they feel comfortable. They can ask all the questions they want.”

Still, even with the demand, surveys show that for every parent getting their kid a COVID shot, another two parents are waiting. With about a quarter of new COVID cases now in children, Dr. Lee Beers with the American Academy of Pediatrics is working to get hesitant parents off the fence.

“Impact from that is very real, and so I think that there is a benefit now to getting vaccinated,” Beers said. “As a parent, you want to make sure you have all the information you need.”

The Ad Council has launched an advertising campaign in both English and Spanish with public service announcements urging parents to consider, not just their children’s health, but the people their children come in contact with.

Silva says she expects more busy days ahead where parents bring their kids in for vaccines.