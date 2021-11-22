What are the side effects of the COVID-19 booster shot?

“People had fewer reactions after their third dose than after their second dose,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the detection of the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, doctors and global health leaders are again pushing for everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot to get ahead of the spread.

For the U.S., that's everyone who is 18 or older. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot for their initial dose can get a booster six months after their second shot. Those who got the Johnson & Johnson shot only have to wait two months.

If you experienced some fever or achiness after getting your initial COVID vaccine, you may be wondering how you'll feel after the third shot.

The good news is health experts say the side effects of the booster shot tend to be similar to those of the second shot, but less severe.

“People had fewer reactions after their third dose than after their second dose,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House press briefing last week.

For most people that means "mild or moderate" symptoms that are short-lived, such as:

Redness, pain, or swelling on the arm where you got the shot

Fever, headache, muscle pain, chills, tiredness, and nausea.

These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection against COVID-19, the CDC says. The side effects may affect your daily activities, the agency added, but should go away in a few days. Plus, some people don't feel any side effects.

The CDC says serious reactions causing long-term health issues are extremely unlikely, but you should call your doctor if your symptoms do not seem to be going away after several days or if you start having an allergic reaction.