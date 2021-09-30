What's it like to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

Side effects reported after the third dose so far appear similar to those reported after the second dose, the CDC says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Certain groups of Americans are now eligible to get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, that's people who have gotten two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are:

65 years and older

18+ who have underlying medical conditions

18+ who work in high-risk settings

18+ who live in high-risk settings

If you fall into one of those groups, you may be wondering how you'll feel after getting the third shot.

Side effects reported after the third dose so far appear similar to those reported after the second dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published Tuesday.

Based on the CDC's findings, you can expect to feel similar to how you did after getting the second shot.

For most people that meant "mild or moderate" symptoms that were short-lived, such as:

Redness, pain, or swelling on the arm where you got the shot

Fever, headache, muscle pain, chills, tiredness, and nausea.

These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection against COVID-19, the CDC says. These side effects may affect your daily activities, the agency added, but should go away in a few days. Plus, some people don't feel any side effects.

The CDC says that serious reactions causing long-term health issues are extremely unlikely, but you should call your doctor if your symptoms do not seem to be going away after several days or if you start having an allergic reaction.