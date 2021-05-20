Booster COVID-19 vaccines could be needed as early as this fall

Both Pfizer and Moderna are in the process of testing out booster shots.

TAMPA, Fla — Pfizer and Moderna both say that a COVID-19 booster shot could be needed as early as this fall. But the news doesn't come as a surprise to scientists.

"Most scientists pretty much figured that the immunity was going to go away. The reason being is because it happens with natural infections. So somebody gets a Coronavirus infection, a year later, they can get infected again because their antibodies are gone. And we've seen that. We've seen people with this Coronavirus, get it more than once," said Dr. Jill Roberts, an expert in molecular epidemiology and emerging diseases at USF College of Public Health.

Research is still going into those booster shots, and even more might be needed for Johnson & Johnson's because of the way their vaccine was developed.

"Historically speaking, adenovirus vectored vaccines have problems with booster shots. And so that said, Johnson's gonna probably have to do a little bit more studies," said Roberts.

If Johnson & Johnson is unable to create a suitable and safe booster shot, getting a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot might be a good option. Currently, there is some data that shows mixing and matching of the vaccines is okay. More data is needed though.

If the booster shot is needed, the White House is promising that they will also be free for Americans.

"So we will be able to purchase the next round and ensure that if there are boosters, they are free just as the last round," said Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House's COVID-19 response team.