Health expert weighs cost of COVID-19 vs priceless protection of vaccines

The hospital bill for a person treated for COVID can add up quickly.

TAMPA, Fla — When thinking about COVID-19, some people admit they don't think about the cost consequences of getting sick.

One associate professor of economics at Florida Gulf Coast University, Victor Claar explained, it adds up fast.

"Most estimates suggest that the average amount of a stay in the hospital for COVID is somewhere around $48,000 to $75,000 per person per COVID patient," Claar said.

Of course, the length of someone's hospital visit will determine the cost.

“If you stay for one to five days, the uninsured price might be able $40,000 on average, depending on the age of the individual patient," Claar said. "If you stay in that six to ten-day range, then the numbers can go up to somewhere around $100,000 to $150,000. If you fall into the 10 to 15 days or longer, that uninsured bill could be staggering."

Those costs — and protecting others in a community — are why local doctors are urging people to get vaccinated. As Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained, the vaccine is free and COVID can cost you your life.

"The vaccines are readily available and they're free. The only place they are not available is once you contract COVID and you present yourself in Doctor Wilson's emergency room, then it's too late," Castor said during an interview with Dr. Jason Wilson, a Tampa General emergency room doctor.

Hospital leaders said, currently, a majority of COVID patients are not vaccinated. In Tampa General Hospital and Bayfront Health St Petersburg, roughly 90 percent of their COVID patients have not received a vaccine.